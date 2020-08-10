Jake Reese en echtgenote Kim opnieuw zwanger: “Onverwacht, maar heel welkom” Marlies van Leeuwen

10 augustus 2020

19u14

Bron: AD 1 Showbizz Niet verwacht, wel gewenst: voormalig Miss Nederland Kim Kötter (38) en zanger Jaap Reesema (35), bij ons beter bekend als Jake Reese van ‘Liefde voor Muziek’, verwachten een derde kindje. Dat maakt het koppel bekend in een YouTube-video.

Kötter en Reesema hebben al twee zoons Muck en Youp, die via ivf zijn verwekt. Baby nummer drie was spontaan, zo vertelt Kim in de vlog. “In de coronatijd gewoon in de buik gekomen. We zijn nu dertien weken zwanger en rond 14 februari komt de baby ter wereld.”

Volgens Kim lijkt de baby helemaal gezond en zien de echo’s er ook goed uit. De eerste weken had ze behoorlijk last van misselijkheid. “Het is geen grapje. Het gaat echt om ons. En ik vind het echt zo fijn dat het nu out in the open is en dat ik mijn buik gewoon kan laten gaan, want die is al best wel dik”, sluit het model lachend af.

Naast dat het voor het stel volkomen onverwacht was, zijn in de video ook de verbaasde reacties te zien van de familie en de twee grote broers in spe.

