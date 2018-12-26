JAAROVERZICHT. De mooiste koppels, huwelijken en aanzoeken uit 2018 KDL

26 december 2018

17u53 0 Showbizz Cupido had het razend druk in 2018. Tientallen koppels werden gevormd, heel wat mannen gingen op één knie om hun vriendin ten huwelijk te vragen en tal van jawoorden werden uitgewisseld. Hoog tijd dus voor een overzichtje van een aantal van die romantische gebeurtenissen.

Karl Vannieuwkerke & Caroline

In april mocht iedereen weten dat Karl Vannieuwkerke opnieuw verliefd is. De VRT- en Telenet-sportjournalist postte het heuglijke nieuws zelf op zijn Instagram: “In love”. Hij voegde er meteen een foto aan toe van de vrouw die hem opnieuw gelukkig maakt, Caroline Vereenooghe. Het koppel kreeg binnen het uur al meer dan 1.000 likes en wensen. Karls bericht kwam een maand na zijn aankondiging dat zijn huwelijk voorbij was. De journalist zei toen dat hij en zijn vrouw Ellen, met wie hij twee kinderen heeft, al een tijdje uit elkaar waren. Ondertussen verwachten Karl en Caroline hun eerste kindje samen.

Christoff & Ritchie

2018 begon goed voor Christoff. De zanger kondigde begin februari aan dat hij tot over zijn oren verliefd is op Ritchie. Het zit zelfs zo goed tussen de twee dat Christoff Ritchie in oktober live op de Duitse televisie ten huwelijk vroeg. Gelukkig zei hij volmondig ‘ja’. Wanneer de twee in het huwelijksbootje stappen, staat nog niet vast. “Pas als Ritchie er helemaal klaar voor is, kiezen we een trouwdatum”, vertelde Christoff onlangs nog in Story.

Prins Harry & Meghan Markle

Maandenlang werd gespeculeerd over de bruidsjurk van Meghan Markle en op 19 mei was het dan eindelijk zover: de voormalige ‘Suits’-actrice gaf haar jawoord aan de Britse prins Harry in een jurk van de Britse Clare Waight Keller. Kostenplaatje van de jurk? 115.000 euro. In de St. George’s Chapel in Windsor verzamelden zich niet alleen leden van de Britse koninklijke familie maar ook vele bekende Britse en Amerikaanse sterren zoals Oprah Winfrey, David en Victoria Beckham en Elton John.

Ian Thomas & Anna Carina

Kan het romantischer? Precies op Valentijn deelde Ian Thomas een eerste foto van zichzelf en zijn vriendin Anna Carina. De twee vielen voor elkaars charmes in de zomer van 2017 en meer dan een jaar later is het nog dik aan tussen de twee. “Ik kan alles met haar delen. Sinds we samen zijn, heb ik het gevoel dat alles beter gaat. Wat ik voor haar voel, heb ik nog nooit voor een ander meisje gevoeld”, vertelde Ian een tijdje geleden in Story.

K3'tje Hanne & Jorn

Een rotswand in Portugal, een ingehuurde fotograaf die zich stiekem in de bosjes verstopt had en een prachtige verlovingsring. Dat vat het aanzoek van Jorn voor Hanne, de ‘rosse van K3', volledig samen. De twee, die acht jaar samen zijn, verloofden zich in september. Een trouwdatum hebben ze voorlopig nog niet geprikt.

Willy Naessens & Marie-Jeanne

Wanneer Willy Naessens een feestje geeft, doet hij het goed. Het huwelijksfeest van de ondernemer en zijn Marie-Jeanne duurde dan ook vier dagen. De festiviteiten gingen op 5 juli van start met hun jawoord voor de wet. Maar Willy en Marie-Jeanne dachten ook aan mensen die minder fortuinlijk zijn dan hen. “Omdat wij zelf geen cadeaus hoeven en liever willen dat giften gaan naar mensen die de centen nodig hebben, hadden we genodigden gevraagd om iets te storten voor een goed doel”, vertelde Willy. Uiteindelijk ging er 150.000 euro naar zestien goede doelen.

Pommeline & Fabrizio

In februari gonsde het voor het eerst van de geruchten dat ‘Temptation Island’-verleidster Pommeline gevallen was voor de charmes van Fabrizio, die naast ‘Temptation Island’-verleider ook nog eens haar baas was. Het duurde niet lang voor de twee hun liefde van de daken schreeuwden en ‘Pommelizio’ geboren werd. Sindsdien ging het vollen bak vooruit. Hun hoogtepunt van het jaar? Hun verloving. In oktober verraste Fabrizio Pommeline op de luchthaven van Charleroi met een verlovingsring en een boeket bloemen toen ze van een vakantie in Valencia thuis kwam. “Ik moest huilen als een kind, want ik had het totaal niet verwacht”, vertelde Pommeline daar nadien over.

Marlène de Wouters & Tanguy

Vijf jaar na haar scheiding van Hervé van Wassenhove geeft Marlène de Wouters de liefde weer een kans. De voormalige VTM-coryfee verloor haar hart aan Tanguy, een telg van het adellijke geslacht Nève de Mévergnies. “We zijn verliefd, maar doen het rustig aan”, vertelde Marlène begin januari in Dag Allemaal. Samen hebben Marlène en Tanguy maar liefst zes kinderen.

Laura Tesoro & Jordan

Ook Laura Tesoro voelt sinds een tijdje weer vlinders in haar buik. Zeven maanden nadat ze brak met de Nederlandse acteur Giovanni Kemper, vormt de zangeres een koppel met de jonge Antwerpenaar Jordan. De twee zijn samen sinds afgelopen zomer.

Bart Kaëll & Luc Appermont

Eind september verrasten Bart Kaëll en Luc Appermont hun fans met heuglijk nieuws tijdens de première van hun zaalshow ‘Bart & Luc intiem’. De twee vertelden dat ze elkaar drie jaar geleden in alle stilte eeuwige trouw en liefde hebben beloofd. En het ontbrak op hun jawoord ook niet aan warme symboliek. “Onze trouwringen zijn gesmolten uit de trouwringen van onze beide vaders. Dat idee koesteren we.” Al moesten beide heren wel bekennen dat de wittebroodsweken slechts wittebroodsdagen waren. “We zijn twee dagen naar de Ardennen geweest. Meer is het helaas niet geworden. Een grote huwelijksreis houden we nog tegoed.”

An Lemmens & ?

Iets meer dan drie jaar nadat er een einde kwam aan haar huwelijk met artiest Arne Quinze is An Lemmens opnieuw verliefd. “Net op het moment dat ik dacht dat mijn dochter en ik voor altijd met z’n tweeën zouden zijn, is er een fantastische man op mijn pad gekomen”, vertelde de VTM-presentatrice begin deze maand in primeur aan het Qmusic-duo Maarten Vancoillie en Dorothee Dauwe in een nieuwe aflevering van hun podcast ‘De 10 meest gegoogelde vragen over’. “Ik kan er nog niet veel over zeggen, want het is niet dat wij al jaren samen zijn. Het is ook niet dat ik al goed weet wat en hoe, maar ik weet wel dat ik verliefd ben. En na een hele zware en traumatische scheiding is het heel fijn om me opnieuw verliefd te voelen”, besluit An. Voor haar huwelijk met Quinze was An getrouwd met muzikant en presentator Sean Dhondt.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Er hing veel geheimzinnigheid rond, maar ondertussen is het meer dan duidelijk: Justin Bieber en Hailey Baldwin zijn man en vrouw. De twee trouwden al voor de wet, maar een echt feest volgt pas volgend jaar. Hailey veranderde haar naam op Instagram ondertussen ook van Hailey Baldwin naar Hailey Bieber.

Natalia & Frederik Binst

Een maand voordat bekend raakte dat Natalia een nieuwe vriend had, trok de zangeres de man nog op het podium tijdens haar eerste verjaardagsconcert in de Antwerpse Lotto Arena. Iedereen dacht toen dat de man lukraak gekozen was, maar Natalia en haar team wisten beter. Op haar verjaardag bevestigde Natalia uiteindelijk dat Frederik haar nieuwe vriend is. “Vandaag is hij mijn grootste geschenk”, klonk het.

Lea Michele & Zandy Reich

In Hollywood mag het meestal wel wat meer zijn. En dat moet je Zandy Reich niet vertellen. De baas van het kledingbedrijf AYR ging in april op één knie voor ‘Glee’-actrice Lea Michele. Zij zei volmondig ‘yes’ tegen Zeich én de ring van zo’n vier karaat die Zandy speciaal voor haar liet ontwerpen.

Linde Merckpoel & ?

In november deed Linde Merckpoel in het televisieprogramma ‘Winteruur’ met Wim Helsen uit de doeken dat ze opnieuw verliefd is. Meer details wou de radiopresentatrice echter niet kwijt: om wie het gaat en waar of hoe ze elkaar hebben leren kennen, dat blijft voorlopig hun geheim. Eind vorig jaar werd bekend dat Linde en haar vriend, presentator Gilles De Coster, na tien jaar een punt hadden gezet achter hun relatie.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk

Na haar scheiding van Coldplay-zanger Chris Martin had Gwyneth Paltrow niet echt veel zin meer in een huwelijk, maar toen ze Brad Falchuk leerde kennen, veranderde ze van gedacht. De actrice en de tv-producent trouwden eind september onder het oog van tientallen vrienden en familieleden tijdens een ceremonie in The Hamptons. Op haar blog deelde Gwyneth onlangs een uitgebreid fotoverslag van hun grote dag.

Evi Hanssen & Kurt Loyens

Cupido schoot ook goed raak bij Evi Hanssen. De televisiepresentatrice poseerde in juli voor het eerst met haar nieuwe vriend Kurt. “Vroeger hield ik mijn lieven altijd zolang mogelijk verborgen. Het kon gebeuren dat ik een half jaar of zelfs een jaar een relatie had voordat de media het wisten en dan nog was ik slechtgezind omdat ze erachter waren gekomen. Bij Kurt had ik metéén zoiets, van: ‘Dit is ‘m! Boeken dicht, het is in orde, gedaan met zoeken!’”, vertelde ze later.

Boer Jan & Romina

De laatste jaren hoef je je partner niet meer via vrienden of op café te leren kennen. Kijk maar naar Jan, die in Australië woont en via ‘Boer zkt Vrouw - De Wereld Rond’ op zoek ging naar een Belgisch meisje die zijn hart kon veroveren. Jan had geluk. Niet alleen viel hij zelf voor de charmes van Romina, ook Romina zelf voelde vlinders in haar buik voor de boer. De twee vormen ondertussen al enkele maanden een koppel en brengen de feestdagen samen door in Australië.

Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie

‘Game of Thrones’-sterren Kit Harington en Rose Leslie kozen in juni voor een zomerhuwelijk. De twee trouwden in het Wardhill kasteel in het Schotse Aberdeenshire onder het goedkeurend oog van vrienden, familie en collega’s. Dat niet iedereen hen hun huwelijksgelukt gunt, mocht Kit onlangs nog ondervinden toen het Russische model Olga Vlaslova hem openlijk van overspel beschuldigde. Ze vertelde dat ze heel wat spannende nachten met de acteur had doorgebracht, zowel voor als na zijn huwelijk. Kit zelf ontkent alles en zegt dat hij Olga niet eens kent.

Jeroen Van Dyck & Lena Coenjaerts

Ook voor Jeroen Van Dyck (38) had 2018 romantiek in petto. De acteur vormt sinds een tijdje een koppel met Lena Coenjaerts, een dertien jaar jongere weddingplanner die bovendien de dochter is van actrice Els Olaerts.

Alexandra Potvin & Anke De Ridder

Begin juli kwam er onverwacht nieuws: Joe-stem Alexandra Potvin en actrice Anke De Ridder zijn een koppel. “We zijn bij elkaar thuisgekomen. In alles voelen we dat we samen horen. Onze verbondenheid is onbeschrijflijk”, vertelden de twee openhartig in hun eerste dubbelinterview.

Toon & Frie

Net als Jan en Romina vonden Toon en Frie elkaar via een VTM-programma. De twee waagden zich aan het ‘Blind Getrouwd’-concept en dat bleek te werken. Toon en Frie is ondertussen het enige koppel uit het laatste seizoen van het programma dat nog getrouwd is.

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

‘The Big Bang Theory’-actrice Kaley Cuoco liet voor haar huwelijk al weten dat ze vrijwel al haar huisdieren bij de ceremonie wilde hebben. En zo geschiedde. Voor de actrice eind juni naar het altaar liep, hield ze halt bij haar paardenstallen en ook de honden van Kaley en haar verloofde Karl mochten mee naar het altaar.

Boer Manu & Hilde

Meteen koekenbak. Zo kan je de relatie van olijfboer Manu en Hilde het best omschrijven. Na de oproep van Manu in ‘Boer zkt Vrouw - De Wereld Rond’ kroop Hilde in haar pen en nadien begon hun avontuur. Uiteindelijk koos Manu Hilde uit als zijn uitverkoren vrouw en zo geschiedde.