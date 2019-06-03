Italiaans eten en een helikopter: zo vroeg Orlando Bloom Katy Perry ten huwelijk DBJ

03 juni 2019

09u08 0 Showbizz Half februari kondigden Katy Perry (34) en Orlando Bloom (42) op Instagram aan dat ze verloofd waren. Een paar maanden later vertelt Perry hoe haar toekomstige man zijn huwelijksaanzoek precies had aangepakt.

“Het was valentijnsdag en ik moest die dag werken”, vertelt Perry op de radioshow van Roman Kemp. “Ik had met hem afgesproken om ‘s avonds te gaan eten in een Italiaans restaurant. Want dat is wat ik doe als ik vrij ben, dan prop ik mezelf vol met pasta.”

Eenmaal aangekomen in het restaurant merkte de ‘Roar’-zangeres dat de avond een beetje anders was dan anders. “Ik kwam binnen en hij zat daar gladgeschoren aan een tafeltje. Hij droeg ook geen sneakers, iets wat hij meestal wel draagt. Toen voelde ik al dat er iets niet pluis was.”

Ook bij de bestelling ging het er iets anders aan toe. “Hij bestelde zowat alles”, vertelde de zangeres. “Ik had zoiets van: ‘Wie is deze persoon?’. Hij moet ook geweldig zenuwachtig zijn geweest, want hij was de hele tijd heel zwaar aan het ademen.”

Helikopter

Na het eten had Bloom voor een helikopter gezorgd. “Daar vroeg hij me of ik met hem wil trouwen”, aldus Perry. “We zijn nadien bovenop een gebouw geland en toen we beneden aankwamen werden we opgewacht door familie en vrienden en heel veel bloemen. Ik had er nog nooit zoveel bij elkaar gezien. Wanneer Kanye zoiets doet bij Kim val ik al stijl achterover, maar nu gebeurde het bij mij. Orlando is echt geweldig, ik hou heel veel van hem.”