Isolde Lasoen (39) bevallen van tweede kindje KD

23 januari 2019

20u36

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Isolde Lasoen (39) is gisteren bevallen van haar tweede kindje. De baby kreeg de naam Arlo, een Spaanse jongensnaam die ‘de stekels’ betekent.

De drumster en haar partner Piet Stellamans hebben al een zoontje Elko van 10 jaar. Isolde maakte het nieuws zelf bekend op Instagram met een foto van zichzelf met het kindje.

Leuk detail: Isolde was uitgerekend op dezelfde dag als columniste Fleur van Groningen en actrice Amaryllis Uitterlinden. Fleur beviel vorige week al van een zoontje, Rex. Naar alle waarschijnlijkheid is Amaryllis ondertussen ook al bevallen, maar dat heeft de actrice nog niet bevestigd. Op haar sociale media is het al even stil.