Is James Cooke stiekem getrouwd met zijn Dorian? TK

22 juni 2019

09u14 6 Showbizz Dat James Cooke graag in het huwelijksbootje zou stappen met zijn vriend Dorian Liveyns, is intussen geen geheim meer. De presentator van ‘Gert Late Night’ liet zich al meermaals ontvallen dat hij wacht op een aanzoek. Maar misschien is dat al lang achter de rug, want heel wat fans menen dat de twee intussen stiekem getrouwd zijn.

Met een foto op Instagram zaaide James Cooke gisteren verwarring. Hij postte een beeld van Dorian en zichzelf, waarop beiden strak in het pak zitten en elkaar breed lachend vastpakken. “Ik beken, ik ben een gelukzak! Wat een man... mijn alles. Love of my life”, klonk de lyrische tekst, waar James ook nog een hartje aan toevoegde.

Gewoon een romantische foto? Volgens de volgers van Cooke schuilt er echter meer achter. In de comments vragen een pak mensen zich af of de twee zich verloofd hebben. Sommigen zijn er ook van overtuigd dat ze stiekem getrouwd zijn, aangezien ook Gert Verhulst reageerde met de woorden ‘fiere getuige!’. Zelfs enkele BV’s stellen zich vragen bij de foto’s, want ook Steven Van Herreweghe vraagt zich af of ‘hij het gevraagd heeft?’

De kans lijkt ons echter klein dat James en Dorian intussen een trouwring aan hun vinger hebben. Aan de Instagram van Dorian te zien was het koppel gisteren op bezoek bij Gert Verhulst en zijn vrouw Ellen, aangezien de jongeman poseert met een van hun bouviers. Misschien werd de foto in kwestie dus gewoon genomen op het huwelijk van Gert en kregen ze die gisteren tijdens hun bezoekje in handen, waarna hij op Instagram geplaatst werd en ongewild mensen op het verkeerde been zette.