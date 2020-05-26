Is het ‘iPhone’ of ‘olijf’? Het internet breekt zich het hoofd over nieuw geluidsfragment SDE

26 mei 2020

18u29

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Een nieuw audiofragment, dat de ronde begint te doen op TikTok, zet luisteraars voor een groot vraagteken. Want, wat is er nu precies te horen?

Eerst was er ‘De Jurk’ die voor discussie zorgde, want was ze nu zwart-blauw of wit-goud? Daarna brak de wereld zich het hoofd over een audiofragment waarin ‘Yanny’ of ‘Laurel’ te horen was - al naargelang wie er aan het luisteren was. Nu is zo'n nieuwe mysterieuze audio-clip opgedoken: hoor je ‘eye for an eye’, ‘9 4', ‘iPhone’, ‘Fortnite’, ‘olijf’, ‘Nice one’ of ‘throw a knife’? Niemand die het met zekerheid kan zeggen.

In de reacties wordt dan ook druk gediscussieerd. “WTF, als je naar het woord kijkt, hoor je dat woord. ERROR", schrijft iemand. “Ik ben compleet in de war", laat iemand anders weten. De conclusie lijkt in ieder geval te zijn: “Dit is erger dan ‘Yanny of Laurel’.”

