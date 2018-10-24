Is Gerard Joling op date geweest met ‘ex-verloofde’ van boezemvriend Gordon? De Nederlanders denken van wel KD

24 oktober 2018

22u06

Bron: RTL Boulevard 0 Showbizz Gerard Joling (58) zou op date geweest zijn met één van de kandidaten uit boezemvriend Gordons programma ‘Gordon Gaat Trouwen.... Maar Met Wie?’. Dat moet blijken uit enkele foto’s die de zanger zelf online plaatste.

Gerard was jurylid tijdens de zoektocht naar een man voor Gordon. De Nederlander besliste uiteindelijk om niet te trouwen, wat hem heel wat haatreacties opleverde van kijkers die zich bekocht voelden. Kandidaat Rogier, de publieksfavoriet uit het programma, zou nu op date geweest zijn met Gerard Joling. De zanger postte een foto met Rogier op Instagram.

“Ben ik gezellig op vakantie in Spanje, kom ik gezellig Rogier tegen”, schrijft hij op het sociale netwerk. Fans geloven echter niet dat de ontmoeting zo toevallig is. Er wordt beweert dat de twee gewoon samen op vakantie zijn. “Dat is wel heel toevallig”, schrijft iemand. De twee krijgen ook veel felicitaties. “Ga het lekker ontdekken samen. Ik wens jullie alle liefde", leest een reactie onder het bericht.

(lees verder onder de foto)

Ook Gorden, die recent besloot de strijdbijl met zijn ex-boezemvriend te begraven, reageerde op het nieuws. “Ik vind het eigenlijk best leuk. Ik stuurde Rogier zelfs een berichtje: ‘Dat jij er met Geer vandoor gaat, hoe leuk zou dat zijn?’”, zegt hij in een interview met RTL Boulevard. Gerard wil niet bevestigen dat de twee een koppel zijn. Ook Rogier blijft op de vlakte. “Wie weet”, lacht hij bij RTL Boulevard. “Eerst elkaar beter leren kennen. We gaan samen weer wat drinken.”