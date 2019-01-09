Instagram-account ex-Miss België Romanie Schotte werd gehackt: “Ik moet helemaal opnieuw beginnen” MVO

18u25 0 Showbizz Romanie Schotte, Miss Belgium 2017, keek met lede ogen toe hoe haar Instagram-account deze week onderschept werd door hackers.

Het account met meer dan 14.000 volgers werd plots te koop aangeboden, waardoor vele fans het blokkeerden of hebben ontvolgd. Een waar fiasco voor een influencer die veel waarde hecht aan haar aanwezigheid op sociale media. Influencers kunnen namelijk geld of producten aangeboden krijgen in ruil voor publiciteit op hun account.

Ondertussen heeft een kleine startup uit Antwerpen het account gekocht en terugbezorgd aan de rechtmatige eigenaar, zo laat Schotte weten. Maar gezien Romanie niets meer met het account kon aanvangen, moet ze helemaal opnieuw beginnen. Haar nieuwe account kreeg de naam @romanieschotte en heeft ondertussen al meer dan 3000 volgers. Ze bedankt bovendien alle vrienden die haar geholpen hebben door het nieuwe account te delen. “Bedankt voor jullie steun! Instagram zelf deed niets, maar sommigen van jullie deden er alles aan om mij terug op weg te helpen!”