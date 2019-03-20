IN BEELD. Zo beleven ‘De Madammen’ de droomreizen van hun luisteraars de wereld rond TDS

Deze week stellen 'De Madammen' hun out of office in. Ze trekken elk een week lang op reis met vijf Radio 2-luisteraars met wie ze hun droomreis samenstelden. Anja trekt op avontuurlijke reis naar Kenia, Cathérine gaat voor cultuur in New York en Siska kiest voor een sneeuwvakantie in Noorwegen. Ontdek hier hoe zij hun reis beleven.

De prachtige landschappen van Kenia doen Anja tot nadenken stemmen. Net zoals bij Kevin, een van Anja’s reisgenoten. Hij moest een jaar terug Björn, een van zijn beste vrienden, afgeven en brengt nu een bijzondere steen uit Kenia weer mee naar België, als eerbetoon. “Ik neem de steen mee naar huis voor de mama van Björn. Vrienden die op reis gaan, nemen nu altijd stenen mee om op zijn graf te plaatsen.” Ook deze steen krijgt dus een plekje op zijn graf.

Cathérine is met vijf luisteraars in New York. Ze pent in haar dagboek al haar belevenissen neer. “Gisterenmorgen was het zover: met vijf luisteraars vertrokken redacteur Els en ik op onze droomreis. Geen van ons allen had ooit al één voet aan wal gezet in New York. We kunnen alvast enkele conclusies trekken.” Cathérine ondervond aan den lijve dat het veilig is in New York en dat de metropool niet voor niets ‘the city that never sleeps’ wordt genoemd.

En Siska? Die trok naar de besneeuwde landschappen van Noorwegen. Grappig detail: Siska maakte Tomas De Soete er op voorhand nog netjes attent op dat de uitzendingen ook te zien zijn op Eén. En dus moest hij zeker kleren aandoen. Ook het feit dat de babysit voor hun kinderen geregeld is én dat er eten in de diepvries zit, waren topprioriteiten.