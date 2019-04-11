IN BEELD. VTM Nieuws-anker Elke Pattyn verwent haar kinderen deze paasvakantie CD

11 april 2019

Van het harde nieuws naar een sprookjeswereld: het is maar een kleine stap voor Elke Pattyn. Samen met haar echtgenoot André en hun kinderen Julie (4,5) en Charlie (bijna 2) trok het VTM Nieuws-anker naar Disneyland Paris.

“Charlie was liever naar Bumbaland gegaan, maar uiteindelijk kon Disneyland Paris hem ook wel bekoren”, schreef Elke op haar Instagram. “Julie was in complete awe. Haar hoogtepunten: Ratatouille, Peter Pan, de Disneyparade en de bezoekjes aan haar scary friend, de draak onder het Kasteel. Ik denk dat we nog eens terugkomen. En sorry voor de matching regenjassen, het was de enige optie.”