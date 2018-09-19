IN BEELD. Voor Ann Van Elsen is de zomer nog lang niet voorbij DBJ

19 september 2018

20u20 0 Showbizz Ook Ann Van Elsen geniet duidelijk van het late zomerweer. Op Instagram pronkt ze met haar lichaam in een zwart badpak.

“End of summer, time to cocoon”, plaatste ze bij onderstaande foto’s waarin ze in een strak badpak poseert rond een zwembad. De foto's vallen zeer in de smaak bij haar volgers. "Je wordt alleen maar mooier”, laat iemand weten. Of “Je staat er beeldig mee” en "Dit is toch een foto van 20 jaar geleden?"

Ook op haar Instagram-stories, deelde de voormalige Miss heel wat foto's.