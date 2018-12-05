IN BEELD. Regi en Elke genieten intens van snoepreisje naar de sneeuw TDS

05 december 2018

10u36

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Het is stilaan echt winter en dus trekken veel gezinnen naar de bergen voor een vakantie in de sneeuw. Zo ook Regi Penxten (42) en Elke Vanelderen (40), die genieten van een innige trip naar het Noorden.

Regi overwintert normaal jaarlijks in zijn huis in de Western Cape-provincie. Hij trekt er naar eigen zeggen naartoe voor een aantal weken rust en een normaler leven met zijn vrouw Elke en hun dochters Ellie Martha en Renée.

Dit keer koos het gezin echter voor een vakantie waar de temperaturen pakken lager liggen: een reis naar de besneeuwde landschappen van Lapland en Finland. De sneeuw lag dus pakken dik en het vroor er kasseistenen uit de grond. Even wennen toch. Maar aan de kiekjes te zien lieten Regi en Elke dat de (sneeuw)pret overduidelijk niet bederven.

Luxueuze boomhut

De twee verbleven er onder meer in Het Arctic TreeHouse Hotel. Een hele beleving, want je logeert er in een boomhut die een spectaculair uitzicht biedt op de boomtoppen. In de directe omgeving zijn er tal van activiteiten, zoals skiën, fietsen en wandelen. Aan al die troeven hangt natuurlijk wel een prijskaartje: in deze periode kost de goedkoopste kamer je al snel meer dan 600 euro per nacht.