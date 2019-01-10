IN BEELD. Pommeline en Fabrizio genieten van de zon en van elkaar op tropische reis MVO

10 januari 2019

17u32 1 Showbizz ‘Temptation’-gezichten Pommeline en Fabrizio wachten duidelijk niet tot na hun huwelijk om van de zon te genieten in de Dominicaanse Republiek.

Cocktails, lekker eten en parelwitte stranden, dat is de laatste dagen alles wat er te zien is op de Instagram-accounts van ‘Pommelizio’. Samen zijn ze op een romantische trip vertrokken die zeker niet moet onderdoen voor een huwelijksreis, en ze amuseren zich duidelijk te pletter.

Zo gingen ze al op een privétochtje met een boot, vlogen ze in een helikopter, zwommen ze al snorkelend in de open zee en schreven ze elkaars naam in het zand.

Volgend jaar stapt het paar echter op een ander bootje. Een huwelijksbootje. “We hebben een trouwdatum op het oog”, zei Pommeline eerder deze maand. “2 mei. Ideaal, want dat is mijn verjaardag!”