IN BEELD. Miley Cyrus deelt haar trouwfoto’s op Instagram DBJ

27 december 2018

06u51 0 Showbizz Het is nog steeds niet officieel bevestigd, maar dat Miley Cyrus (26) en Liam Hemsworth (28) getrouwd zijn, lijkt nu echt wel hoogstwaarschijnlijk. Woensdag deelde de zangeres een hoop kiekjes op Instagram waaruit makkelijk af te leiden valt dat de twee in het huwelijksbootje zijn getreden.

Dinsdag werd het gerucht voor de eerste keer verspreid toen een gemeenschappelijk vriend enkele foto’s van het koppel op Instagram zwierde. Daarop was te zien hoe Liam Hemsworth in pak en Miley Cyrus in een wit kleed een grote taart aansneden. Toen leek het al duidelijk, maar nu heeft de zangeres en voormalige Disneyster ook zelf foto’s op haar Instagrampagina gedeeld.

Liam en Miley leerden elkaar in 2009 kennen op de set van de film The Last Song. Drie jaar later kondigden zij hun verloving aan, maar die verloving werd in 2013 weer verbroken. Toch vonden ze elkaar al weer snel en lijken ze hun liefde nu dus echt bezegeld te hebben.