IN BEELD. Matteo Simoni en vriendin Loredana vieren de liefde op vakantie

10 december 2018

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Er hangt romantiek in de Kaapverdische lucht. Dat is het minste wat je kan zeggen bij het zien van deze beelden. Matteo Simoni (31) geniet op dit moment samen met zijn vriendin Loredana van een deugddoende vakantie op de eilanden. De twee laten iedereen meegenieten via Instagram.

Hoewel de temperaturen in ons land steeds verder dalen, blijven Matteo Simoni en zijn vriendin Loredana nog even ver weg van de koude. Zij genieten immers van een welverdiende vakantie naar de Kaapverdische Eilanden voor de westkust van Afrika. Het koppel deelt hun avontuur met hun volgers op Instagram.

Zo deelde Simoni zopas nog een hilarische video. Daarin is te zien hoe Loredana met de wind in haar haren hun huurauto bestuurt. Ondertussen rijdt ze voorbij de zee en luistert ze naar filmmuziek. Het wordt echt verrassend, wanneer Matteo Simoni plots opduikt. Hij lijkt immers niet in de wagen te zitten, maar wel naar het voertuig te vliegen. Als een ware Superman komt hij zijn geliefde zo even bijstaan.