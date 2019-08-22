IN BEELD. Louis Talpe in intieme kring getrouwd met zijn Tiffany

22 augustus 2019

Heuglijk nieuws ten huize Louis Talpe (37). De acteur is deze week in alle stilte in het huwelijksbootje gestapt met zijn wederhelft Tiffany, een Vlaamse uit Gent met Zweedse roots. Ver weg van alle camera's gaven de twee hun jawoord tijdens een intieme plechtigheid, die vermoedelijk ook in Zweden plaatsvond.

“Een paar dagen geleden verzamelden onze meest dichte familie en vrienden zich in mijn kleine geboortestad om er de liefde te vieren”, klinkt het op Instagram, waar Tiffany een aantal intieme foto’s deelde. “Ik heb geen woorden om deze dag te beschrijven. Het was meer dan ik ooit had gedacht. Jij bent mijn alles en ik voel me zo gezegend je vrouw te zijn. Ik had geen betere partner in het leven kunnen wensen.”

Tiffany laat verder weten dat haar trouwjurk werd gemaakt door ontwerper Nicky Vankets. “Bedankt voor het maken van mijn droomjurk, je bent zo getalenteerd”, schrijft ze. Ze sluit haar bericht af door alle aanwezigen te danken. “Bedankt aan iedereen die deze onvergetelijke dag met ons heeft gevierd”.