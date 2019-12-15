IN BEELD. John Travolta en Olivia Newton-John zijn 40 jaar na ‘Grease’ even terug Danny en Sandy DBJ

15 december 2019

10u17 0 Showbizz John Travolta en Olivia Newton hebben voor het eerst in veertig jaar hun outfits uit ‘Grease’ nog een keer uit de kast gehaald. De twee kwamen samen op een zangavond in Florida.

John en Olivia – inmiddels 65 en 71 jaar oud –kropen voor één keer terug in hun rollen als Danny Zuko en Sandy. De twee maakten hun opwachting bij de openingsavond van ‘Meet ‘N Grease’, een Grease-meezingevenement waar honderden ‘Grease’-fans op afkomen om met elkaar de bekende liedjes uit de film te zingen.

Op Instagram delen de acteurs foto’s van de avond, waarop te zien is hoe ze zich in de herkenbare outfits van hun personages hebben gehesen. Hij helemaal in het zwart, inclusief zwart leren jack, zij in een lange gele plooirok, witte blouse en bijpassend vestje. “De eerste keer sinds het maken van de film dat we onze kostuums weer dragen”, schrijft Olivia Newton-John bij de foto’s.

De foto’s zijn niet het enige ‘Grease’-nieuws van de afgelopen tijd. HBO komt namelijk met een spin-off-serie van de klassieker. In ‘Grease: Rydell High’ zouden zelfs een aantal van de originele castleden terugkeren. De serie speelt zich ook af in de jaren 60, inclusief de wereldberoemde nummers.

