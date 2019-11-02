IN BEELD. Dragqueen transformeert zichzelf tot 31 ‘Harry Potter’-personages KDL

02 november 2019

12u23

Bron: BBC News 1 Showbizz Jaremi Carey heeft er zijn werk van gemaakt. De dragqueen, die bekend is onder de naam Phi Phi O’Hara, transformeerde zichzelf tot maar liefst 31 ‘Harry Potter’-personages en deelde het resultaat op Instagram.

De hele maand oktober lang deelde Jaremi elke dag een nieuwe foto van zichzelf als Harry Potter, Hermelien Jeanine Griffel, Sirius Zwarts of een ander ‘Harry Potter’-personage. “Ik ben een hele grote fan van ‘Harry Potter’, dus het was niet zo moeilijk voor mij", vertelt Jaremi.

Jaremi begon in augustus met de voorbereidingen van zijn ‘Harry Potter’-project en gebruikte pruiken, kostuums en make-up, maar soms ook protheses om de juiste look te krijgen. “Er was één personage waar ik niet echt veel werk aan had, dat van Pomona Stronk. Op de foto draag ik niet eens make-up, ik trek gewoon en gek gezicht en ik lijk op haar.” Peter Pippeling was dan weer het moeilijkste personage, vertelt Jarmie. “Ik heb de hele tijd zitten vloeken. Ik lijmde haar aan mijn lichaam en aan mijn vingers en het was gewoon walgelijk. Ik kon niet eens door mijn neus kon ademen door de prothese. Maar ik ben wel blij met het resultaat.”

Bekijk hier de personages:

Dolores Jane Umbridge / Dorothea Johanna Omber

Bellatrix Lestrange / Bellatrix van Detta-Zwarts

Professor Slughorn / Hildebrand E.F. Slakhoorn

Moaning Myrtle / Jammerende Jenny

Rita Skeeter / Rita Pulpers

Peter Pettigrew / Peter Pippeling

Draco Malfoy / Draco Malfidus

Molly Weasley / Molly Wemel-Protser

Hermione Granger / Hermelien Griffel

Professor Flitwick / Filius Banning

Dobby

Sirius Black / Sirius Zwarts

Nymphadora Tonks / Nymphadora Tops

Professor Sprout / Pomona Stronk

Narcissa Malfoy / Narcissa Malfidus-Zwarts

Professor Trelawney / Sybilla Patricia Zwamdrift

Professor Snape / Severus Sneep

Fleur Delacour

The Fat Lady / De Dikke Dame

Professor McGonaGall / Minerva Anderling

Professor Quirrell / Quirinus Krinkel

Cho Chang

Viktor Krum / Viktor Kruml

Luna Lovegood / Loena Leeflang

Madam Hooch / Madame Hooch

Rubeus Hagrid

Harry Potter

Olympe Maxime / Olympe Mallemour

Lucius Malfoy / Lucius Malfidus

Albus Dumbledore / Albus Perkamentus

Lord Voldemort / Voldemort

Afsluiten deed Jaremi met een look van J.K. Rowling, de schrijfster van de ‘Harry Potter’-reeks.