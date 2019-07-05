IN BEELD. De Beckhams vieren hun 20ste huwelijksverjaardag met privétour in Versailles DBJ

21u15 0 Showbizz De Becks zijn al twintig jaar samen. Victoria en David Beckham vieren dat jubileum daarom op een speciale manier. Niet alleen door elkaar te overladen met liefdesbetuigingen op Instagram, maar ook met een privétour van de temple de l’Amour én Château de Versailles in Frankrijk.

“Privétour, een droom die uitkomt!”, schreef Victoria Beckham op Instagram bij een foto waarop ze met man David te zien is in de tuinen van Versailles. De modeontwerpster droeg voor de gelegenheid een witte jurk van haar eigen modehuis, in combinatie met felgekleurde hakken. De gewezen topvoetballer, die laatst nog met zijn dochter Harper werd gezien bij het aanmoedigen van het Engelse vrouwenvoetbalteam, plaatste ook een foto van hen tweeën met de opmerking: “Een fantastisch bezoek aan Versailles op zo’n geweldige dag. Dank aan iedereen die het zo memorabel heeft weten te maken. Een van de mooiste plekken waar ik ooit ben geweest.”