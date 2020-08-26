IN BEELD. Collega’s en vrienden herdenken 75ste verjaardag van Johny Voners TDS

26 augustus 2020

14u30

Vandaag zou Johny Voners, die in maart overleed na een strijd tegen kanker , 75 jaar oud worden. Die dag laten zijn vrienden en collega's uiteraard niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan: via de sociale media staan tal van bekende gezichten stil bij de verjaardag van de man die dankzij z'n rol als Xavier Waterslaeghers in 'F.C. De Kampioenen' in het collectieve geheugen gegrift staat.

“Lieve Johny, je zit in mijn hart. Je had 75 jaar moeten worden vandaag”, schrijft actrice Leen Dendievel. “Mijn hart doet een vreugdesprongetje, alleen hadden we moeten dansen op deze dag. Ik sta stil en ik denk aan jou. Ik zal iets lekkers eten vandaag! Op jou!”

Ook Kürt Rogiers wenst Voners een gelukkige verjaardag. “Dikke bees voor je 75ste verjaardag Johny. Trek er daar boven maar een goeie fles open x”, deelt hij via Instagram.

Ook striptekenaar Thibault Vanhoof herdenkt de verjaardag van Johny.

“Ik mis je. Gelukkige verjaardag broertje”, laat presentatrice Anja Daems weten.

“75 zoenen”, schrijft An Swartenbroekx bij een foto waarop ze samen met Johny staat.

En ook Ben Segers staat stil bij de verjaardag: “Ne gelukkige 75e hierboven, lieve Johny!”, klinkt het op zijn profiel.

