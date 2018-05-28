In beeld: Brooke Shields, 52 en zó zelfverzekerd KDL

28 mei 2018

20u30 0 Showbizz Brooke Shields heeft duidelijk geleerd dat zelfvertrouwen met de jaren komt. De 52-jarige actrice werd door 'Swimsuits for All' gevraagd om model te staan voor hun Power Suit-lijn, waarin ze badpakken en bikini's aanbieden voor vrouwen van 30 tot 67 jaar oud, en Brooke straalt echt.

"Op mijn 52ste voel ik me eindelijk echt comfortabel en blij met al het werk dat ik in mijn lichaam gestopt heb. Ik durf het nu echt te tonen, in plaats van het te verstoppen", vertelt ze.