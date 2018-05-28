In beeld: Brooke Shields, 52 en zó zelfverzekerd Photo News Brooke Shields
Showbizz Brooke Shields heeft duidelijk geleerd dat zelfvertrouwen met de jaren komt. De 52-jarige actrice werd door 'Swimsuits for All' gevraagd om model te staan voor hun Power Suit-lijn, waarin ze badpakken en bikini's aanbieden voor vrouwen van 30 tot 67 jaar oud, en Brooke straalt echt.
"Op mijn 52ste voel ik me eindelijk echt comfortabel en blij met al het werk dat ik in mijn lichaam gestopt heb. Ik durf het nu echt te tonen, in plaats van het te verstoppen", vertelt ze.
Photo News Brooke Shields poseert voor 'Swimsuits for All' Photo News Brooke Shields poseert voor 'Swimsuits for All' Reporters / Mega Van links naar rechts: verpleegster Katie Duke, model Ashley Graham, actrice Brook Shields en professioneel zwemster Pat Gallant Reporters / Mega Brooke Shields poseert voor 'Swimsuits for All' Photo News Brooke Shields poseert voor 'Swimsuits for All'
The Suddenly Susan star shared the limelight with an array of other women of differing sizes, including stunning plus-size model Ashley Graham, 30, and reality star Angela Simmons, 30, in a campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All.
Brooke disrobes, a white dressing gown slinking over her shoulders, to reveal her bright red bikini underneath while in another frame the actress puts her pedal to the metal while posing in her two-piece while resting up against a convertible car.
The mother-of-two shared with people.com that she finally feels good about her body and confident in a bikini.
Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks," shared Brook, who stars in the Swimsuits For All Power Suit campaign.
Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own.
At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I ve put into my body, adding that she feels "confident being in my own skin .
Also appearing in the campaign is nurse practitioner Katie Duke and pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette, who last year became the oldest woman to swim across the English Channel aged 66.
22 May 2018
Pictured: Brooke Shields stars in a the Power Suit campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All; (L-R) nurse practitioner Katie Duke, model Ashley Graham, actress Brook Shields, pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and reality TV star Angela Simmons.
Photo credit: Swimsuits For All/ MEGA
