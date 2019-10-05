IN BEELD. André Hazes geniet van vakantie (mét Monique) KDL

05 oktober 2019

07u47 3 Showbizz De relatie van André Hazes (25) en zijn vriendin Monique (41) is het afgelopen jaar op z’n minst woelig te noemen. De twee wonen niet meer samen, maar trokken wel samen met hun zoontje André (bijna 3) op vakantie. En dat levert enkele mooie foto’s op.

Vier dagen geleden trok André op vakantie en ook Monique en hun zoontje André (bijna 3) mochten mee. Opvallend, want onlangs raakte nog bekend dat André en Monique niet meer samenwoonden en (opnieuw) een pauze hadden ingelast in hun relatie. “We leven gewoon even apart. We weten allebei dat het ook even het beste voor ons beide is”, vertelde André niet zo lang geleden. Maar dat het drietal geniet van hun vakantie op Bonaire is erg duidelijk. Op Instagram deelt André tal van vakantiekiekjes.

Ook André’s geluidsman Pedro, mocht mee op vakantie. André ziet hem als familie en schrijft daarom “Drie generaties” onder een foto van hem, de kleine André en Pedro.