IBE openhartig over z'n leven na 'The Voice': "Het is oké om soms de controle te verliezen"

10 oktober 2019

Na 'Table of Fools' heeft IBE, de jongste winnaar van 'The Voice van Vlaanderen', zijn tweede single uit. Het nummer 'Control' gaat over het verliezen van de controle. Hij vertelt er onder meer over zijn hectische leven na 'The Voice'. "Ik heb moeten leren dat je niet altijd alles in de hand kan hebben", aldus IBE in een handgeschreven briefje dat hij op Instagram plaatste.

“Ik ben dankbaar voor alles wat me de laatste maanden overkomen is. Het is een droom die werkelijkheid geworden is”, getuigt IBE in een brief aan zijn fans. Maar zoals bij alles in het leven, is niet alles rozengeur en maneschijn. “Ik moet met veel druk omgaan. Ik heb het gevoel dat ik er niet in slaag om alles onder controle te houden.”

Het lied gaat er dan ook over dat het oké is om soms even de controle uit handen te geven. “De boodschap is dat je je onvolmaakt­heden moet omarmen. Het is oké om niet perfect te zijn en om soms even de controle te verliezen.” In Het Belang van Limburg legt de zanger dat nog even uit: “Ik ben een controlefreak, maar het is complex geworden. Je kan niet alles in de hand hebben en daar worstel ik soms mee. Ik moet leren om anderen te vertrouwen”, getuigt hij over zijn leven na de talentenjacht.