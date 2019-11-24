Hopelijk zonder sabotage: ‘Mol’ Elisabet laat haar zoontje dopen door ‘Mol’ Pieter KD

Moeten er nog mollen zijn? Elisabet Haesevoets, de spoedarts die in het meest recente seizoen van 'De Mol' als saboteur uit de bus kwam, heeft haar zoontje laten dopen door 'Mol' Pieter Delanoy. De gewezen priester kwam een jaar eerder al titulair personage uit het programma.

Elisabeth maakte het doopsel van haar zoon, die amper vijf weken voor haar inschrijving aan ‘De Mol’ geboren werd, wereldkundig via Instagram. “Het was een prachtige dag”, schrijft Elisabet. “Super bedankt, Pieter Delanoy, voor de prachtige viering.” Pieter gaf zijn priesterschap afgelopen zomer op. Hij had een vrouw leren kennen en voelde zich belemmerd door het celibaat. Sindsdien is hij als zelfstandige aan het werk. Hij doopt, begeleidt uitvaarten en is voorganger op huwelijken.