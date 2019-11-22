Hondje Frans Bauer rijdt met rolstoel na ruggenmerginfarct SDE

22 november 2019

07u30

Bron: ANP 1 Showbizz Lourdes, het hondje van Frans en Mariska Bauer, rijdt met een rolstoel. Het gevolg van een ruggenmerginfarct, vertelt de Nederlandse zanger op Instagram. Frans kreeg veel vragen over Lourdes nadat het hondje te zien was in ‘Wat een Dag’.

In ‘Wat een Dag’ kreeg Frans Bauer thuis bezoek van Vincent Fierens. Meteen mocht die kennismaken met de drie hondjes van Frans, waaronder dus de verlamde Lourdes. “Sinds kort heeft ze een rolstoel", vertelde de zanger, wat hij prompt ook liet zien. Daar kreeg hij dus veel vragen over, die hij op Instagram probeerde te beantwoorden. “Lourdes heeft sinds drie dagen een rolstoeltje omdat ze afgelopen zomer een ruggenmerginfarct heeft gehad, waardoor ze aan beide pootjes verlamd was”, klinkt het. “Nu, na maanden elke week fysio, doet het rechterpootje het weer maar het linker duidelijk minder", vertelt Frans bij een video van zijn blonde minipomeriaan.

"Door maanden haar spieren niet te hebben gebruikt is er spierslapte ontstaan en we hopen nu met haar rolstoeltje dat ze weer haar spieren gaat opbouwen en misschien weer zelfstandig kan gaan lopen", vervolgt hij. "Ze heeft antislipsokjes aan zodat ze goed grip heeft en dat ze haar pootjes niet kan openhalen. We moeten veel oefenen en het rolstoelgebruik opbouwen. Ondertussen kan ze al aardig overweg met haar hondenrolstoeltje en ze is erg blij mee.”