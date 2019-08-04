Hollywood geschokt en boos door schietpartij in El Paso: “Hoeveel doden moeten er nog vallen?” ADN

04 augustus 2019

11u34

Bron: ANP 5 Showbizz Veel Hollywoodsterren hebben met afschuw gereageerd op het bloedbad in de Texaanse stad El Paso. Een 21-jarige man schoot daar in een filiaal van de supermarkt Walmart 20 mensen dood. 26 mensen raakten gewond. De verdachte kondigde zijn aanval in een manifest aan. Hierin beklaagt hij zich over de groeiende invloed van Hispanics.

"ALSJEBLIEFT IN GODSNAAM...HOUD GEWOON VAN ELKAAR", twitterde Breaking Bad-acteur Aaron Paul na de dodelijke schietpartij.

PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS...JUST LOVE ONE ANOTHER.🖤 Aaron Paul(@ aaronpaul_8) link

Actrice Sophia Bush somde nog maar eens op hoeveel grote schietpartijen er al in de VS zijn geweest. Daar zette ze andere landen tegenover. Daaruit werd duidelijk dat er in Amerika buitenproportioneel veel grote schietpartijen zijn. “Genoeg is genoeg. GENOEG. IS. GENOEG. Mijn hart breekt voor de families in El Paso. Dit is binnenlands terrorisme. Blank rechts-extremisme is terrorisme. Punt uit.”

These are all FACTS. Swipe through. Read the article (link also in my bio). Enough is enough. ENOUGH. IS. ENOUGH. https://t.co/8NhsU2ROkl Sophia Bush(@ SophiaBush) link

Riverdale-ster Lili Reinhart vindt ook dat er eindelijk eens naar de Amerikaanse wapenwet gekeken moet worden. "Ik ben kotsmisselijk door de gebeurtenissen in El Paso. Ik kan niet geloven dat dit in mijn land gebeurt en dat niemand er iets aan doet. Hoeveel doden moeten er nog vallen voordat de wetten worden veranderd?”

I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change? Lili Reinhart(@ lilireinhart) link

Ook actrice Julianne Moore riep op Twitter op tot het veranderen van de wapenwet. "Dit is een volksgezondheidscrisis. Houd je parlementsleden verantwoordelijk."

This is a public health crisis. Hold your lawmakers responsible. @MomsDemand @Everytown 🧡 https://t.co/pVzKPHeYu1 Julianne Moore(@ _juliannemoore) link

The Office-acteur Rainn Wilson "kan zich niet voorstellen" hoe de mensen in El Paso zich moeten voelen. "Amerika, WTF is er mis met ons? Grote schietpartijen worden een wekelijkse gebeurtenis. Ik ben sprakeloos."

Oh people of the great city of El Paso, my heart breaks for you. I can’t even imagine. America, WTF is wrong with us? Mass shootings a weekly event?! I’m speechless. RainnWilson(@ rainnwilson) link

Actrice Alyssa Milano roept Walmart ondertussen op "echt leiderschap" te tonen en te stoppen met de verkoop van wapens in de supermarkt.

Hey, @Walmart! This would be a great opportunity for you to take a true leadership position and stop selling guns. https://t.co/JcQ6BvTbUe Alyssa Milano(@ Alyssa_Milano) link

Ook Star Trek-icoon George Takei is boos: “Walmart is geschokt. Weet je wat? Doe eens meer. Toon verantwoordelijkheid en leiderschap. Stop landelijk met de verkoop van wapens en munitie in jullie winkels”.

In the wake of yet another mass shooting, this time inside a Wal-Mart in El Paso with multiple fatalities, @Walmart is expressing “shock.” You know what? Do more. Show responsibility and leadership. Halt the sale of firearms and ammunition at your stores nationwide. George Takei(@ GeorgeTakei) link

Ook andere sterren lieten hun ongenoegen blijken op Twitter en gaven hun medeleven voor de slachtoffers en hun families.

My heart, love & strength go out to El Paso. Victims and their families. Grateful to our first responders. Stay strong as we’re forced to heal yet again. What leader will step up to command wiser/effective talks? Not sure what the answers are but it all starts with open dialogue. Dwayne Johnson(@ TheRock) link

I blame trump! His hate speech is triggering all this violence against Latinx in America! Shameful and horrorful! https://t.co/7E5H4rPxGH John Leguizamo(@ JohnLeguizamo) link

My heart goes out to the people of El Paso. Let us never become numb to this. This is not normal. It should never be normal. Elijah Wood(@ elijahwood) link

Heartbroken hearing the news from El Paso. Sending my thoughts and prayers to all the victims and families. So sad. So senseless. We need change. Nick Jonas(@ nickjonas) link

My goodness 💔🇺🇸 this is happening every weekend. Please Congress, please pass gun safety laws. @senatemajldr @GOP I’m looking at you. #ElPaso https://t.co/0kVZleR8XH Piper Perabo(@ PiperPerabo) link

My heart breaks for the city of El Paso. The madness never ends. It is all too much. There‘a nowhere safe from the terror of gun violence in the United States of America. We are a broken nation trapped in the darkness of our unwillingness to ask ourselves why this keeps happening Josh Gad(@ joshgad) link

this is scary man, praying for everyone in El Paso Khalid(@ thegreatkhalid) link