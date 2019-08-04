Hollywood geschokt en boos door schietpartij in El Paso: “Hoeveel doden moeten er nog vallen?”

Showbizz Veel Hollywoodsterren hebben met afschuw gereageerd op het bloedbad in de Texaanse stad El Paso. Een 21-jarige man schoot daar in een filiaal van de supermarkt Walmart 20 mensen dood. 26 mensen raakten gewond. De verdachte kondigde zijn aanval in een manifest aan. Hierin beklaagt hij zich over de groeiende invloed van Hispanics.

"ALSJEBLIEFT IN GODSNAAM...HOUD GEWOON VAN ELKAAR", twitterde Breaking Bad-acteur Aaron Paul na de dodelijke schietpartij. 

Actrice Sophia Bush somde nog maar eens op hoeveel grote schietpartijen er al in de VS zijn geweest. Daar zette ze andere landen tegenover. Daaruit werd duidelijk dat er in Amerika buitenproportioneel veel grote schietpartijen zijn. “Genoeg is genoeg. GENOEG. IS. GENOEG. Mijn hart breekt voor de families in El Paso. Dit is binnenlands terrorisme. Blank rechts-extremisme is terrorisme. Punt uit.”

Riverdale-ster Lili Reinhart vindt ook dat er eindelijk eens naar de Amerikaanse wapenwet gekeken moet worden. "Ik ben kotsmisselijk door de gebeurtenissen in El Paso. Ik kan niet geloven dat dit in mijn land gebeurt en dat niemand er iets aan doet. Hoeveel doden moeten er nog vallen voordat de wetten worden veranderd?”

Ook actrice Julianne Moore riep op Twitter op tot het veranderen van de wapenwet. "Dit is een volksgezondheidscrisis. Houd je parlementsleden verantwoordelijk." 

The Office-acteur Rainn Wilson "kan zich niet voorstellen" hoe de mensen in El Paso zich moeten voelen. "Amerika, WTF is er mis met ons? Grote schietpartijen worden een wekelijkse gebeurtenis. Ik ben sprakeloos."

Actrice Alyssa Milano roept Walmart ondertussen op "echt leiderschap" te tonen en te stoppen met de verkoop van wapens in de supermarkt.

 Ook Star Trek-icoon George Takei is boos: “Walmart is geschokt. Weet je wat? Doe eens meer. Toon verantwoordelijkheid en leiderschap. Stop landelijk met de verkoop van wapens en munitie in jullie winkels”.

Ook andere sterren lieten hun ongenoegen blijken op Twitter en gaven hun medeleven voor de slachtoffers en hun families.

