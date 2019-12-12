Ho ho ho: de mooiste kerstbomen van de sterren KDL

12 december 2019

14u01 1 Showbizz Aperitiefhapjes à volonté, de ene fles cava na de andere, gevulde kalkoen, cadeautjes en natuurlijk: kroketten! Met nog minder dan twee weken te gaan voor het Kerstmis is, zijn heel wat bekende Vlamingen en celebrities al helemaal in kerststemming.

Koen Crucke ging voor echte oldskool kitsch.

‘De sfeer in huis zorgt voor extra cosy momenten’, zegt Romeo en acteur Gunther Levi, die samen met zijn kinderen Otis en Beau de kerstboom van ballen en slingers voorziet.

Els De Schepper ging er écht helemaal voor. “Waarom moet dat altijd kwaliteit zijn, VEUL is soms ook plezant.. Let op het detail met 7 pieken”, schrijft ze. (Om de 7 pieken te zien, kan je door de foto’s scrollen. Dat doe je door op het witte pijltje op onderstaande foto te klikken).

Astrid Coppens zette haar kerstboom al midden november in huis. Astrid kijkt dan ook erg uit naar haar eerste kerst als mama. Haar dochtertje Billie-Ray is ondertussen bijna zes maanden oud.

Gilles Van Bouwel heeft geen scheve kerstboom. Wij herhalen: geen scheve kerstboom.

Laura Lynn ging voor twee kerstbomen: eentje voor zichzelf en eentje voor haar dochter Eliana.

‘Thor’-acteur Chris Hemsworth en zijn vrouw Elsa Pataky kozen niet alleen een gigantische boom uit, het gezin koos ook voor matching pyjama’s.

Minnie, het dochtertje van Siska Schoeters en Tomas De Soete hielp - in een ‘Frozen’-jurkje - mee met het versieren van de kerstboom.

Jan Schepens ging de uitdaging aan: ‘Mmmmm, geen idee of het goed komt. Zeker als de kleurplakkertjes nergens nog te vinden zijn’, schrijft hij.

‘Onze eerste kerstboom in ons eigen stekje’, schrijft ‘Familie’-acteur Yanni Bourguignon bij onderstaande foto.

Véronique De Kock is dol op de kerstperiode.

Komiek Henk Rijckaert is er nog niet uit: is zijn dochter nu gegroeid of zijn de kerstbomen tegenwoordig kleiner dan vroeger?

De boom van Qmusic-dj Inge De Vogelaere staat er al, nu die cadeautjes nog.

Ook Romina Paret, die in het eerste seizoen van ‘Boer zkt. Vrouw - De Wereld Rond’ boer Jan wist te strikken, is helemaal klaar voor kerst. En daar hoort parfum bij!

Kate Middleton trok naar Peterley Manor Farm en leek maar wat blij met de kerstboom die ze uitgekozen had.

Romeo Davy Gilles toont trots zijn kerstboom.

Bij voormalige Miss Belgian Beauty Nele Somers hangen de kerstmannen zelfs in de boom.

Ook Alexandra Potvin en Anke De Ridder deelden een foto van hun boom. ‘Catproof. Hopen we’, lachen ze.

Hanne Troonbeeckx verkiest een volle boom.

Davy Brocatus koos dan weer voor rode en witte decoratie.

Helmut Lotti koos dan weer voor donkerroze accenten.

De boom van ‘Thuis’-actrice Tina Maerevoet is echt een boom met ballen.

Zoë Van Gastel deed al aan christmasshopping.

Wie nog kerstkaartjes moet kopen: Peter Van de Veire en zijn dochter Jitske brachten er net op de markt.