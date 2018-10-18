Hilde De Baerdemaeker neemt even pauze: “Mijn hoofd draait overuren” KD

Hilde De Baerdemaeker (40) heeft een korte pauze ingelast. De actrice zette uit hoge nood haar leven een dag op pauze, en heeft het daar moeilijk mee. "De molen draait snel en het is best moeilijk om er even af te stappen", schrijft ze op Instagram.

“Ik heb vandaag eens even bewust alles een paar uurtjes uitgezet. Mijn gsm, mijn computer, mijn hoofd”, schrijft Hilde op Instagram. “Omdat ik aan alles merk dat ik een beetje moe ben. De laatste weken en maanden heb ik heel hard en heel veel gewerkt. Soms tot een stuk in de nacht. Heerlijk werk, maar zoals op mijn pols getatoeëerd staat: play/pauze is een must.”

De actrice liet de tatoeage zetten om zichzelf eraan te herinneren dat de boog niet altijd gespannen kan staan. “Ik tatoeëer dat daar niet zomaar. Ik heb die herinnering nodig. Mijn agenda puilt uit. Mijn hoofd draait overuren en zelfs nachten”, klinkt het. Naast het vele tv-werk blijkt ook het moederschap daar voor iets tussen te zitten. “Mijn kinderen en pluskinderen zijn al lang uit de pampers, maar nog lang niet uit het huis.”

Hoewel Hilde slechts een dagje op de pauzeknop drukte, weegt het schuldgevoel toch op haar. “Een dagje niksen kan ik heel moeilijk. Ik amuseer mij met alles wat ik doe en doe alles graag goed en met een zekere overgave. Maar de molen draait snel en het is best moeilijk om er even af te stappen. Mijn schuldgevoel over een paar uurtjes niksen is te groot naar mijn goesting.” En dus is Hilde al terug aan het werk, zo blijkt uit haar Instagram Stories. Ze is momenteel aanwezig bij de première van de film ‘Vechtmeisje’, waarin ze de rol vertolkt van de moeder van het hoofdpersonage.