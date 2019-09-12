Hier is hij dan: Dotan toont zijn vriend voor het eerst KDL

12 september 2019

15u12

Bron: ANP 1 Showbizz Eén week nadat hij uit de kast kwam, heeft de Nederlandse zanger Dotan voor het eerst een foto van zijn vriend gedeeld op Instagram.

“I can’t wait to see you very soon”, schrijft Dotan bij twee foto’s van hen samen. Ook plaatste hij er een hartje bij. Zijn vriend, Grant Boone, is een acteur die opgroeide in de Verenigde Staten. Boone speelde onder andere een rol in ‘Unusual Suspects: Mother’s Day Murders’.

De 32-jarige Dotan kwam begin deze maand uit de kast in het programma ‘Waar is de mol?’. Aan Johnny de Mol bekende hij toen al “een heel bijzonder iemand” in zijn leven te hebben. “Ik ben heel blij met hem.” De zanger vertelde toen dat hij al op jonge leeftijd wist dat hij op mannen viel, maar dat hij het moeilijk kon accepteren. Toen hij doorbrak in de muziekwereld kreeg hij het advies er niet mee naar buiten te komen.