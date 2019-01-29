Het mannenharnas: de nieuwste trend op de rode loper KDL

29 januari 2019

17u11 0 Showbizz Meestal gaan vrouwen met de meeste aandacht lopen op de rode loper, maar op de SAG-awards afgelopen weekend, werden alle ogen naar de Amerikaanse acteur Michael B. Jordan getrokken. De reden? Het harnas dat hij droeg.

De ‘Black Panther’-acteur haalde voor de awardshow een donkerblauw kostuum uit de kast en werkte dat af met een kleurrijk harnas met Louis Vuitton-logo’s. Het is niet de eerste keer dat het harnas op de rode loper gespot wordt en daarmee is het meteen de nieuwste trend in showbizz- en modeland.

Op de uitreiking van de Golden Globes begin deze maand werd ‘Beautiful Boy’-acteur Timothée Chalamet ook al gespot met zo’n harnas. Hij koos toen voor een glinsterend zwart exemplaar. Chadwick Boseman, de ‘Black Panther’-collega van Michael B. Jordan koos in de zomer van vorig jaar al voor een harnas. Hij droeg toen een wit exemplaar op de uitreiking van de ESPY awards. De drie heren haalden het nieuwste accessoire in modeland bij Louis Vuitton. Zij brengen voor de lente en zomercollectie van dit jaar een aantal harnassen op de markt. Daarvoor haalden ze hun inspiratie bij de outfit die Michael Jackson in 1993 droeg tijdens zijn optreden op de Super Bowl.