Het is weer raak: Sylvie gespot met nieuwe liefde Redactie

18 juli 2019

08u22

Bron: AD 3 Showbizz Het lijkt erop dat cupido voor de zoveelste keer raak heeft geschoten. Sylvie Meis (41) is deze week gespot met een nieuwe vlam. De twee werden op beeld vastgelegd in de mondaine Franse badplaats Saint Tropez. Uit de video, in handen van Shownieuws, blijkt dat ze niet van elkaar af kunnen blijven.

Eind 2018 maakte Sylvie bekend te daten met de 28-jarige producer Bart Willemsen. Dat was echter een kortstondig liefdesavontuur, want in april werd bekend dat de twee alweer uit elkaar waren. En nu is er dus een nieuwe liefde in het leven van de presentatrice. Volgens de Duitse nieuwssite RTL.de gaat het om de wereldberoemde kunstenaar Niclas Castello.



De beelden van Shownieuws laten niets aan de verbeelding over: Sylvie en Niclas hebben het wel érg gezellig met elkaar. De tortelduifjes genoten van wat verkoeling in het water bij de luxe strandtent Le Club 55. Te zien is hoe Sylvie in Niclas’ armen hangt, terwijl ze elkaar zoenen en knuffelen.



De blondine, die na haar scheiding van voormalig profvoetballer Rafael van der Vaart geregeld een nieuwe vlam aan de haak sloeg, heeft zelf nog met geen woord gerept over Niclas. Op Instagram deelde ze gisteren slechts een foto waarop ze poseert onder de douche van Le Club 55. Wel schreef ze bij de foto: ‘Happy', gevolgd door een hartje.

Bruiloft

Sylvie en de 40-jarige Niclas Castello leerden elkaar kennen op de bruiloft van model Barbara Meier en de Oostenrijkse ondernemer Klemens Hallman, zo weet RTL te melden. Het was het huwelijk waar Sylvie de show van de bruid zou hebben gestolen, met haar poederroze jurk inclusief hoge split en diep decolleté. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk is de vonk tussen de twee sterren daar overgeslagen.



Niclas Castello is overigens niet de echte naam van de kunstenaar. De Duitser heet in werkelijkheid Norbert Zerbs en heeft met zijn kunstwerken furore gemaakt bij onder meer Beyoncé en Jay-Z. Ook is hij een van de meest gezochte artiesten op het platform Artnet.



Sylvie Meis heeft na haar echtscheiding de nodige partners gehad. Recent waren dat Bart Willemsen en de Nederlandse dermatoloog Sander Klieverik. Tussen deze laatste en Willemsen in had ze ook nog een korte affaire met de Spaanse zakenman Manuel Campos Guallar. Tot oktober 2017 was Sylvie Meis verloofd met de schatrijke zakenman Charbel Aouad uit Dubai. Daarvoor datete ze met onder anderen de Zwitserse nachtclubeigenaar Maurice Mobetie, de Franse zakenman Guillaume Zarka, de Amerikaanse investeringsbankier Samuel Deutsch en een piloot.

