Het is bewezen: voetballer Fellaini kan elke haarstijl aan

Showbizz Rode Duivel Marouane Fellaini staat met elke haarstijl. Dat heeft hij zonet zelf bewezen via zijn instagrampagina.  Fellaini deelde foto's van het blad GQ Style waarvoor hij recent poseerde.

Fellaini deelde een reeks foto's via Instagram waarmee hij bewijst dat hij elke haarstijl aankan. Mickey Mouse, gekruld, gestijld, afro, dotjes... Het lijkt haast alsof hij beter model was geworden in plaats van voetballer. 

#Repost @sportsprcompany #Repost @thegqstyle Belgian football superstar @fellaini has major #HairGoals in the new issue of #GQStyle #FootballFrenzy out this week photographed by @dhughesstudio styled by @elgarjohnson hair stylist @Roxy_roxy_roxy production by @thea_heaton @koproductions_ #Fellaini wears @kentandcurwen Editor-in-Chief @dylanjonesgq #GQ #GQStyle

