Het is bewezen: voetballer Fellaini kan elke haarstijl aan EVDB

18 maart 2018

19u17 0 Showbizz Rode Duivel Marouane Fellaini staat met elke haarstijl. Dat heeft hij zonet zelf bewezen via zijn instagrampagina. Fellaini deelde foto's van het blad GQ Style waarvoor hij recent poseerde.

Fellaini deelde een reeks foto's via Instagram waarmee hij bewijst dat hij elke haarstijl aankan. Mickey Mouse, gekruld, gestijld, afro, dotjes... Het lijkt haast alsof hij beter model was geworden in plaats van voetballer.

@thegqstyle Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@fellaini) op 18 mrt 2018 om 17:57 CET

@thegqstyle Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@fellaini) op 18 mrt 2018 om 18:00 CET

@thegqstyle Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@fellaini) op 18 mrt 2018 om 18:00 CET

@thegqstyle Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@fellaini) op 18 mrt 2018 om 18:01 CET

@thegqstyle Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@fellaini) op 18 mrt 2018 om 18:02 CET