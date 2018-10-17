Henny uit 'De Buurtpolitie': "Als ik een telefoonnummer moet opzoeken, haal ik mijn gsm boven. Ook al rijdend" CD

17 oktober 2018

06u00

Bron: Story 0 Showbizz In de file, aan een rood verkeerslicht of gewoon tijdens het autorijden: drie op de vier chauffeurs gebruiken hun smartphone in het verkeer. Bij één op de drie leidde dat zelfs al tot gevaarlijke verkeerssituaties. Henny Seroeyen, beter bekend als inspecteur Robin uit 'De Buurtpolitie', gebruikt een carkit, maar haalt soms ook al rijdend zijn gsm boven.

Henny legt heel wat kilometers af met de auto en een goede carkit is voor hem dan ook noodzakelijk. "Onderweg doe ik veel dringende telefoontjes, puur om tijd te winnen. Als ik dan een nummer moet opzoeken, haal ik mijn gsm boven. Ook al rijdend, ja", vertelt Henny in Story. "Ik ga niet ontkennen dat dat levensgevaarlijk is, maar dat geldt ook voor koffie drinken achter het stuur of je gps instellen terwijl je rijdt. Gelukkig heb ik een veilige wagen die automatisch afstand houdt van mijn voorligger en meestuurt met de baan."

Vliegtuigmodus

Een boete voor gsm'en achter het stuur kreeg de acteur nog niet. "Zo vaak doe ik het nu ook weer niet. Als ik een vermoeiende rit voor de boeg heb, zet ik mijn gsm sowieso op vliegtuigmodus. Of ik draai het scherm naar beneden zodat ik het niet zie oplichten." Wie Henny op sociale media volgt, ziet dat hij af en toe een foto van zichzelf achter het stuur post. "Maar nooit terwijl ik aan het rijden ben, dat zweer ik. Dat zou veel te gevaarlijk zijn. Op die momenten staat mijn auto stil langs de kant van de weg. Op een veilige plaats, welteverstaan", lacht hij.