Heikki en Milou uit ‘Temptation Island’ zijn opnieuw een koppel SD

10 juni 2019

12u02

Bron: Instagram 8 Showbizz Heikki en zijn vriendin Milou namen als koppel deel aan ‘Temptation Island’, overleefden de relatietest, maar maakten eenmaal thuis toch een einde aan hun relatie. Nu zijn de twee echter terug samen. Dat maken verliefde foto’s op hun Instagram-pagina’s duidelijk.

Hoewel ze tijdens ‘Temptation Island’ bij elkaar de nodige jaloezie opwekten, slaagden Heikki en Milou erin om ‘Temptation Island' zonder relatiebreuk af te sluiten. Maar in de reünie-aflevering was te zien hoe het koppel toch uit elkaar was. De gevoelens bij Milou waren verdwenen, al bleef Heikki hopen op een hereniging. Volgens een pancarte kwam die hereniging er ook, maar was die van korte duur. De breuk zou nu definitief zijn.

Maar niets blijkt dus minder waar. De twee kiezen opnieuw voor elkaar en zijn daar duidelijk érg blij mee. “True love beats everything” - echte liefde overwint alles - schrijft Milou bij een foto waarop ze haar Heikki kust. Heikki deelt dezelfde foto, en schrijft erbij: “True love will always find his way” - ware liefde zal altijd z’n weg vinden. Wij duimen alvast!