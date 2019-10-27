Heidi Van Tielen bevallen van zoontje: “Hij is er, het allermooiste mannetje van mijn dromen!” TDS

27 oktober 2019

10u50

Bron: Instagram 1 Showbizz Heidi Van Tielen (34) is bevallen van een zoontje. Dat laat de voormalige Qmusic-stem trots weten via Instagram. Haar wondertje kreeg de naam Magnus. “Ik wil niks liever dan jou gelukkig maken”, laat Van Tielen haar moederhart al spreken.

“Hij is er! Het allermooiste mannetje van mijn dromen, het mannetje dat van mij een mama maakt”, klinkt het bij een eerste foto van mama en zoontje. Heidi legt ook meteen uit waarom ze voor de naam Magnus koos. “Welkom Magnus, jouw naam is het Latijnse woord voor groot(s), maar blijf voorlopig nog maar even klein. Ik wil niks liever dan jou gelukkig maken.”

In juni dit jaar nam presentatrice Heidi Van Tielen ontslag bij Qmusic, net omdat ze van het moederschap wilde genieten. Een bewuste keuze dus, maar ook een drastische. Haar professionele toekomst mag dan onzeker zijn, toch zal Heidi ongetwijfeld volop genieten van de komende periode.