Heet, heter, heetst: hier genoten onze BV’s de afgelopen maand van vakantie TK

27 juli 2019

17u33 8 Showbizz D e eerste zomermaand zit er zo goed als op, en dat betekent dat al heel wat BV’s op vakantie zijn geweest naar een (al dan niet) zonnige buitenlandse plek. Wij geven alvast een overzicht van de leukste vakantiefoto’s van de maand juli.

Actrice Ella-June Henrard, de vriendin van Kevin Janssens, voelde zich als een vis in het water in het Egyptische Dahab.

Danira Boukhriss Terkessidis trok naar de Franse Rivièra en laadde haar batterijen op in Nice.

Isabelle Nijs koos voor de Mallorcaanse zon.

Tatyana Beloy reisde dan weer af naar de omgeving van Barcelona.

Véronique De Kock en haar gouden zwaan vlogen naar Saint-Tropez.

Het gezin van Sergio Herman zocht hun heil dan weer in la bella Italia, meer bepaald in Puglia.

Eveline Hoste trok met haar gezinnetje richting Tenerife.

Ook Inge Moerenhout weet dat je met Italië nooit verkeerd kan zitten.

Zijn vader werkt talloze optredens af in België, maar zoon Kenji Gooris rustte uit aan een Spaans zwembad.

Het moet niet altijd ver zijn, weet Nora Gharib. Zij koos voor een citytrip naar Parijs.

Hanne Troonbeeckx maakt ons erg jaloers met haar foto’s vanop de Malediven.

Geena Lisa kon je dan weer even terugvinden in Sicilië.

Doe Heidi Van Tielen maar la douce France.

Waar Joke Van de Velde naartoe trok, is niet bekend, maar het was er in elk geval lekker heet.

Griet Vanhees genoot van Saint-Tropez.

Cath Luyten koos voor een niet-alledaagse bestemming: het prachtige Libanon.

Annemie Struyf genoot dan weer van Frankrijk.

Hilde De Baerdemaeker en haar gezin genieten van Frankrijk.

Saartje Vandendriessche ging voor het Spaanse Calpe.

Sterrenchef Gert De Mangeleer ging eveneens voor Spanje.

Een kampeervakantie? Dat vindt Erika Van Tielen helemaal prima. Zij ging met haar gezin naar Bretagne.

Adriaan Van den Hoof kon van het uitzicht op het strand van Ibiza genieten.

Chef Sofie Dumont zit eveneens op Ibiza.

Nele Somers deed aan suppen in Corsica.

‘Temptation’-Jolien doet een kleurtje op in Egypte.