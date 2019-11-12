Hanne Troonbeeckx gaat trouwen: “Ik zei ja tegen de man van mijn dromen” KD

09u59 0 Showbizz Hanne Troonbeeckx (40) gaat trouwen met haar vriend Steffen Brans. De presentatrice maakte het nieuws zelf bekend via Instagram. “Ik zei ja tegen de man van mijn dromen”, schrijft ze bij een foto van haar verlovingsring.

De presentatrice maakte haar relatie met de twaalf jaar jongere Steffen pas enkele maanden geleden bekend. De twee vormden toen al een tijdje een koppel, maar kozen ervoor om de beginperiode van hun relatie uit de spotlight te houden. “Met Steffen heb ik de loterij gewonnen”, vertelde ze dit jaar in Dag Allemaal. “Bij mijn ex kon ik niet tot rust komen, hij heeft me erg ongelukkig gemaakt. Steffen is dan wel twaalf jaar jonger dan ik, maar hij staat zo volwassen in het leven. Eind vorig jaar trakteerde hij me voor m’n verjaardag op een ­romantisch weekendje Venetië. Zalig was dat.”