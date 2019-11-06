Hanne maakt de balans na 4 jaar K3: “Het voelt alsof alles nu in de plooi is gevallen” MVO

06 november 2019

09u57 0 Showbizz Het is ondertussen al vier jaar geleden dan Hanne, Klaasje en Marthe ‘K3 Zoekt K3' wonnen. Op Instagram maakt Hanne een emotionele balans van de voorbije jaren.

“Ongeloof. Dat woord beschrijft de eerste maanden nadat wij K3 zoekt K3 wonnen”, schrijft ze op haar sociale media. “Ons leven stond na 6 november echt volledig op zijn kop! Na een goed feestje gingen we meteen fotoshoots doen, inzingen, dansles en zangcoaching volgen, videoclips opnemen, meet and greets doen én vertrokken we uiteindelijk op de grote afscheidstour met onze grote voorbeelden Karen Karen, Kristel en Josje.”

“Wat een prachtig leven hebben jullie ons gegeven”, klinkt het. “Ik ben zo dankbaar dat dit alles ons is overkomen. We werken hard om te blijven verbeteren, om zo’n goed mogelijk resultaat te bekomen en we geven alles van onszelf om iedereen trots te maken. Na 4 jaar K3, is ongeloof stilaan getransformeerd naar ‘genieten’. In het begin was er veel stress en angst voor het onbekende. Veel vragen en was ik zo streng voor mezelf. Door geweldige fans, mijn familie én het geweldige team achter K3 voelt het nu alsof alles in de plooi is gevallen. Begrijp me niet verkeerd: ik heb nog steeds kriebels voor we opkomen in onze shows, nog steeds baal ik van een valse noot of een hese stem, maar bovenal word ik oprecht gelukkig van alles wat we doen, Klaasje en Marthe, al die lachende gezichtjes, lieve woorden en het oorverdovende applaus. Vandaag zijn we 4 jaar K3. De tijd vliegt! Zo veel gedaan en nog zo veel leuke vooruitzichten. Bedankt allemaal om 4 jaar geleden in ons te geloven, bedankt om ons met open armen te ontvangen en bedankt voor de fantastische jaren! Cheers to many more years!”