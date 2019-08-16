Halle Berry deelt foto zonder beha: “Opgewaardeerd, sinds 1966" DBJ

16 augustus 2019

20u08 0 showbizz Drieënvijftig is Halle Berry ondertussen, maar de actrice is nog steeds in topvorm. Voor haar verjaardag poste ze een foto op Instagram waarop ze geen beha draagt.

Meer dan 595.000 likes kreeg actrice Halle Berry sinds ze een foto van zichzelf op Instagram plaatste waarop ze te zien is in een natte witte t-shirt. Dat ze onder die t-shirt geen beha draagt heeft daar waarschijnlijk wel iets mee te maken.

Het is niet duidelijk of Berry een statement wil maken of gewoon een sexy foto aan de wereld wil tonen. De boodschap op het shirt “No bra club” kan verwijzen naar de beweging Free The Nipple, die gelijkheid tussen mannen en vrouwen vooropstelt. Onder de foto schreef ze “Opgewaardeerd. Circa ‘66”. Daarmee verwijst de actrice naar haar geboortejaar 1966.