GoT-ster Emilia Clarke hevig ontroerd door reacties op verhaal hersenbloeding Redactie

23 maart 2019

09u42

Bron: ad.nl 0 Showbizz De Britse actrice Emilia Clarke (32) - drakenmoeder Daenerys Targaryen in de hitserie Game of Thrones - heeft vol ongeloof gereageerd op de ontelbare steunbetuigingen die kreeg na de onthulling dat ze in het recente verleden twee zware hersenoperaties moest ondergaan. “De reacties op mijn verhaal zijn overweldigend en raken mij diep”, reageert ze met tranen in de ogen in een Instagramfilmpje.

Clarke onthulde deze week in een openhartig verhaal dat ze schreef voor het magazine van The New Yorker dat ze in 2011 en 2013 noodgedwongen onder het mes moest wegens een hersenbloeding die het gevolg was van een gescheurde slagader in haar hoofd. De eerste keer, kort nadat de opnames van het eerste seizoen van GoT waren afgerond, zakte ze na het sporten plotseling in elkaar. Korte tijd later onderging de actrice een drie uur durende hersenoperatie. “Toen ik wakker werd was de pijn ondraaglijk. Ik had geen idee waar ik was, ik kon slecht zien en er zat een slang in mijn keel. Enkele dagen later vroeg een verpleegkundige hoe ik heette. Ik wist het niet meer.’’ Ze had last van een taalstoornis na de klap die haar hersenen hadden gehad. ,,Ik zag mijn leven in duigen vallen. Ik was een actrice, ik moest mijn tekst kunnen onthouden.’’ Ze herstelde langzaam maar zeker, maar bleef wel last houden van stampende hoofdpijn.

In 2013, na seizoen drie van de hitserie, moest ze toch opnieuw onder het mes. Het aneurysma (de gescheurde ader, red.) moest toch weer worden aangepakt. Maar de relatief simpele operatie van een uur of twee ging faliekant mis. “Toen ik ontwaakte uit de verdoving, schreeuwde ik het uit van de pijn. Ik had een bloeding en moest opnieuw onder het mes, anders zou ik het niet overleven.’’ Haar schedel moest open en een complexe operatie volgde.

De actrice herstelde volledig en richtte een liefdadigheidsinstelling voor lotgenoten op. Na enkele jaren voorbereiding is de stichting deze week live gegaan. Met SameYou helpt ze andere jongeren die te maken hebben met hersenschade, onder meer door voor hen geld in te zamelen. “Hersenschade kan een onzichtbare aandoening zijn en is vaak een taboe. We moeten jongvolwassenen helpen controle te krijgen over hun herstel en zich open te stellen zonder bang te zijn dat ze belachelijk worden gemaakt.’’ In haar dankwoord van vandaag doet ze een oproep aan al haar volgers. “Jullie hebben mij nu gehoord, en nu wil ik jullie verhalen horen. Kom maar door.”

Het achtste, laatste seizoen van Game of Thrones is vanaf 14 april te zien op HBO.

