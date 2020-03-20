Gordon roept Nederlanders op om wél te hamsteren MVO

20 maart 2020

16u28

Bron: RTL 24 Showbizz De Nederlandse presentator Gordon Heuckeroth (53) roept zijn volgers op om wél te hamsteren, ook al wordt dit afgeraden door de overheid. “We moeten gewoon zo weinig mogelijk op straat komen.”

Hoewel iedereen oproept om niét te hamsteren, beweert Gordon het tegendeel. “Ik heb net een bevriende dokter gesproken in een gekend Nederlands ziekenhuis, waarvan ik de naam niet ga noemen vanwege de privacy”, legt hij uit. “Zij vertelde me dat daar een noodkreet weerklinkt. Het is heel belangrijk dat we zo veel mogelijk thuisblijven. Geen sociale contacten, niet de straat opgaan - alleen voor hoogstnoodzakelijke dingen. Gewoon om boodschappen te doen, misschien wel voor een week of voor een paar weken. Want het leed is niet meer te overzien. En we zijn nog maar aan het begin. Zonder paniek te zaaien of wat dan ook: het is echt beter om binnen te blijven. Ze vroeg me om dit op sociale media te delen. Wees lief voor elkaar, en voor jezelf.”

De reacties op zijn boodschap zijn gemengd. “Geen paniek zaaien?”, schrijft iemand. “Dat doe je nu net wel.” Of: “Alsjeblieft, niet hamsteren! Dat is geen sociaal gedrag...”