Gordon heeft het moeilijk: “Voor het eerst in maanden weer zin in drank” Marlies van Leeuwen

04 oktober 2019

13u26

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Gordon heeft een aantal pittige dagen achter de rug. De zanger en presentator, die bijna drie maanden clean en nuchter is, voelt zich niet goed en heeft zijn volgers vrijdag op Instagram gevraagd om steun.

Gordon schrijft in zijn noodkreet dat hij de afgelopen week ziek is geweest en het sinds twee dagen ‘kut’ gaat. “Alleen maar posten hoe geweldig het gaat, daar word ik misselijk van”, schrijft Gordon, die veel is gaan sporten nu hij is afgekickt. “Ik moet weer in mijn training komen, maar ik heb al drie dagen een soort van antigevoel.”

En dat heeft zo zijn weerslag op zijn gemoed. De zanger/presentator laat ook weten dat hij het moeilijk heeft met nuchter blijven. “Gisteren ook voor het eerst in al die maanden weer zin in drank”, schrijft hij, maar hij belooft plechtig dat het niet van een terugval komt. Hij heeft steun nodig, zegt hij. “Ik blijf sterk en kom uit deze dip! Dit hoort erbij! Pep me op!”

Veel collega's, onder wie ‘Belgium’s Got Talent’-jurylid Dan Karaty, steken hem een hart onder de riem. “Zet 'm op ouwe tijger, je kunt het”, schrijft zanger Xander de Buisonjé.