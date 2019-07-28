Goedele Liekens loopt zware breuk op op vakantie: “Voorlopig zit ik hier vast” TK

28 juli 2019

07u00 13 Showbizz De vakantie van Goedele Liekens is in mineur geëindigd. De seksuologe en politica trok naar het Spaanse stadje Estepona om samen met haar dochters te genieten van wat zon, zee en strand, maar kwam daar jammerlijk ten val. Ze liep daarbij een dubbele enkelbreuk op én kwam terecht in een ondermaats ziekenhuis. “Voorlopig zit ik hier vast”, klinkt het.

Goedele maakte het spijtige nieuws bekend via Instagram, waar ze de röntgenfoto van haar enkel postte. “Ik ben stomweg gevallen op vakantie”, vertelt ze ons. “We gingen een wandeling maken met Maurice, onze hond. Omdat het overdag te warm is voor hem, doen we dat dan ‘s avonds als het al wat afgekoeld is. Het was dus al vrij donker, en we liepen op een slecht wegje. Ik ben dan gestruikeld in een put en voelde meteen dat het niet goed zat. Gelukkig was Cezar, de vriend van mijn dochter Céleste erbij, die heeft me dan terug naar ons vakantiehuisje gedragen.”

Het resultaat: een dubbele enkelbreuk. “Zowel de binnen- als de buitenenkel zijn gebroken”, verklaart Goedele. Een complexe breuk die tijdens een operatie gestabiliseerd moest worden. Liekens ging intussen dan ook al onder het mes in het plaatselijke Spaanse ziekenhuis, maar ze heeft er allerminst vertrouwen in. “Ik ben hier echt terechtgekomen in een soort Fawlty Towers-situatie. Niemand vertelde ons iets en we wisten niet wat er aan de hand was. Een of andere Spaanse dokter heeft wat platen en vijzen in mijn enkel gedraaid, maar die heb ik daarna nooit meer gezien. Ik wil iedereen waarschuwen: blijf weg van het Hospiten Estepona, dat ziekenhuis is echt te vermijden. Zo realiseer je je weer eens hoe goed de Belgische ziekenzorg is!”

Liekens is intussen vertrokken uit het Hospiten en bevindt zich weer in haar vakantiehuisje. Hoe het nu verder moet, is niet helemaal duidelijk. “Ik heb erg veel pijn. We zijn nu aan het bekijken of ik niet naar een echt ziekenhuis hier in de buurt kan. Repatriëren is volgens de Belgische dokters nog geen optie, dus voorlopig zit ik hier vast.”