Goed nieuws voor ‘Friends’-fans: “We werken aan iets nieuws” DBJ

28 oktober 2019

19u13 9 showbizz Nee, ‘Friends’ komt echt niet meer terug. Dat verzekerde actrice Jennifer Aniston (50) vandaag nogmaals bij ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. Maar een samenwerking tussen de acteurs van de hitserie lijkt er wél in te zitten. “We werken in ieder geval ergens aan.”

‘Friends’-superfan Charlie Puth, bekend van zijn hit ‘See You Again’, was te gast bij ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ en werd verrast door Jennifer Aniston. Meteen werd aan de actrice gevraagd of er een revival van de show op komst is. “Nee", was helaas het antwoord, maar: “We zouden het geweldig vinden om weer iets samen te doen.”



En daar bleef het niet bij. “We werken in ieder geval ergens aan”, vulde Aniston aan. Wat dat precies is, is nog onduidelijk. “We weten het nog niet. Ik wil mensen ook niet op het verkeerde been zetten.”



Aniston was jarenlang te zien als Rachel Green in de serie, die in 2004 stopte. Deze maand maakte ze haar debuut op Instagram en plaatste ze een kiekje met ‘Friends’-acteurs Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow en Courtney Cox. Op dit moment is ze te zien in de serie ‘The Morning Show’, waarin ook Reese Witherspoon speelt. Zij was in ‘Friends’ het jongere zusje van Rachel, Jill.