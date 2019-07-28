Goed nieuws voor An Lemmens: de hond van haar zus is terecht TK

28 juli 2019

17u15 2 Showbizz Even paniek gisteren bij de familie van An Lemmens: haar zus raakte met haar gezin betrokken bij een ongeval in Zuid-Frankrijk, waarbij ook de familiehond gewond raakte. Op de koop toe ging het geschrokken dier ervandoor. Lemmens verspreidde een opsporingbericht, en meldt nu dat de hond gelukkig terecht is.

“Atreyu is terecht!”, aldus een opgeluchte Lemmens op Instagram. “Dankjewel aan iedereen die gedeeld heeft, en zelfs ter plaatse is gaan zoeken! Onze dankbaarheid is oneindig!” Ze postte de woorden bij een foto van de Canadese herder, die er verder relatief ongedeerd uitziet.

Goed nieuws dus voor de zus van Lemmens, die duidelijk een pechvakantie meemaakt. Het ongeval gebeurde in Aumont-Aubrac, een dorpje in Zuid-Frankrijk tussen Clermont-Ferrand en Montpellier. Het is niet duidelijk of er verder iemand gewond raakte.