Gigi Hadid aangeklaagd nadat ze foto van haar ex Zayn Malik online zette DBJ

14 september 2019

18u03 0 showbizz Topmodel Gigi Hadid (24) is aangeklaagd door een fotograaf omdat ze een foto van zijn hand online had gezet. De foto van Zayn Malik (26) is inmiddels verwijderd, maar de fotograaf eist een schadevergoeding van 150.000 dollar (135.450 euro).

“Deze rechtszaak komt voort uit het ongeoorloofd en publiekelijk gebruik van een copyright-foto van Zayn Malik”, staat er te lezen in de documenten die fotograaf Robert O’Neil liet opstellen. “Gigi Hadid is niet in staat gesteld om het beeld te reproduceren, publiekelijk te maken, uit te geven en/of te gebruiken en is dat nooit geweest.” De fotograaf eist dat het 24-jarige model toegeeft fout te zitten. Daarnaast verwacht Robert een “schadevergoeding en de opbrengsten die foto hebben opgeleverd voor Gigi” of “een schadevergoeding van minstens 150.000 dollar (135.450 euro).”

Gigi heeft nog niet gereageerd op de aanklacht. In 2018 werd het model voor een soortgelijke overtreding voor de rechter gesleept. De blondine plaatste een paparazzi-foto op haar Instagram. “Ik begrijp dat jullie hiervan leven en ik weet dat dit onderdeel is van mijn beroep”, schreef ze destijds. “Maar er is een grens. We zijn mensen en soms kost het me heel veel moed om met jullie om te gaan, omdat ik verder alleen maar de negatieve kanten zie van jullie aanwezigheid in mijn leven.”