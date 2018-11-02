Gezinsuitbreiding voor ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’-acteur Alfonso Ribeiro SD

02 november 2018

19u04

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Alfonso Ribeiro en zijn vrouw Angela verwachten hun derde kind samen. Het koppel maakte de zwangerschap van Angela vrijdag bekend met een foto op Instagram. Op de foto toont Angela haar buik in het bijzijn van hun twee zoontjes Alfonso jr. (5) en Anders (3) die onder hun T-shirts een bal dragen.

Uit het bijschrift van de acteur, bekend van ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, blijkt dat de baby in het voorjaar van 2019 wordt verwacht. Het geslacht van de derde spruit is nog niet bekend.

“Drie jongens zou geweldig zijn, maar een meisje erbij is dat ook”, zegt Angela tegen Us Weekly. “We willen vooral een gezonde baby, dat is het allerbelangrijkste.” Alfonso Ribeiro en zijn vrouw Angela trouwden zes jaar geleden.

Ribeiro is ook vader van een tienerdochter, Sienna, uit een eerdere relatie.