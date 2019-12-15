Gert en James samen op reis in New York: “Bucketlist is weer wat korter nu” DBJ

08u40 0 showbizz Na een seizoen ‘Gert Late Night’ en ‘The Battle’ zijn Gert Verhulst en James Cooke nog lang niet op elkaar uitgekeken, zo blijkt. Want het duo geniet samen met hun partners van een vakantie in New York.

Dat laat James weten op Instagram. Daar plaatste hij een foto samen met zijn partner Dorian en Gerts partner Ellen. The Big Apple stond blijkbaar al een tijdje op het lijstje van James. “De bucketlist is wat korter nu”, schrijft hij bij de foto.

Ook na hun vakantie stappen Gert en James opnieuw in een gemeenschappelijk project. Volgende maand gaat hun eerste theaterstuk ‘Chateau Cupido’ in première, waar Gert Verhulst het scenario voor schreef. Dan staat het duo samen met Karen Damen op de planken. De première staat gepland voor 19 januari, in het Antwerpse Theater Elckerlyc.