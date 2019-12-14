Gerard Joling lijkt eindelijk weer verliefd: “Even kijken hoe het gaat” Redactie

14 december 2019

08u15

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Gerard Joling lijkt dit jaar een romantische kerst tegemoet te gaan. De zanger is al geruime tijd vrijgezel, maar bekende bij het Nederlandse showbizzprogramma ‘RTL Boulevard’ dat er een man in zijn leven is. “Ik ben nog aan het kijken hoe het gaat.”

Met zijn nieuwe single ‘Send me an angel’ hoopt Gerard Joling rond de feestdagen de hitlijsten te bestormen. Vanwege het nieuwe nummer kwam Lex Uiting langs bij de zanger en stelde hij hem de vraag of zich een kerstengel bij hem mag melden. Geer gaf een verrassend antwoord: “Het is wel iets zo intens de liefde, dat je er niet gelijk mee te koop loopt. Dat je eerst denkt: even kijken hoe het gaat. Dat is bij mij precies hetzelfde.”



Uiting besloot het nogmaals te checken en vroeg of er een man in zijn leven is. “Ik ben nog aan het kijken hoe het gaat”, reageerde Joling. Vervolgens wimpelde hij Uiting af en stelde hij dat ze ‘verder moesten’. Later in de studio stelde Uiting dat hij wel het idee heeft dat de entertainer “met een klein kriebeltje in zijn buik rondloopt”.