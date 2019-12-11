Geena Lisa heeft een nieuwe ‘amor’ Redactie

11 december 2019

06u00

Bron: Primo 0 Showbizz Romantische vakantiefoto’s van in Spanje verraden het: Geena Lisa (47) heeft een nieuw lief. Pieter heet hij, maar Geena noemt hem gewoon ‘mi amor’. ‘Wij zijn inderdaad samen’, bevestigt zij. ‘Het gaat heel goed tussen ons.’

Meer wil de gewezen VRT-omroepster, die nu werkzaam is als life- en gelukscoach, er voorlopig niet over kwijt. Waarom het met haar vorige vriend Marc is foutgelopen, is niet bekend. Geena was jaren getrouwd met Dinky Toys-zanger Coco Jr. Zij hebben samen twee kinderen: Zion Noah (19) en Yaro Nesta (17). Later had ze een relatie met fotograaf Wim, maar ook dat bleef dus niet duren.